Tennessee junior middle linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. will miss this season after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair meniscus damage in his knee, coach Butch Jones announced Friday.

"We had a positive outlook that it could be three to four to five weeks, but unfortunately that's not the news that came about," Jones said. "He'll miss the entire season. I know Darrin's extremely disappointed. His family's extremely disappointed. But just like anything in life, he'll be better for it, he'll work exceptionally hard and we look forward to getting him back."

Tennessee opens the season against Georgia Tech on Monday night.

Kirkland, who missed five games last season with a sprained ankle, suffered the noncontact injury to his knee on Aug. 25 in practice.

Senior Colton Jumper will start in Kirkland's place. The Vols will also be without starting left offensive tackle Drew Richmond, who was suspended for the opener for a violation of team rules.