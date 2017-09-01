The Tigers are a perennial power in college football, but questions remain at quarterback. (0:39)

At long last college football is upon us. Check back here throughout the day for the latest from the first full Saturday of football.

Helping Houston

Austin, Texas, has become the temporary home for many Houston area residents evacuating their city to avoid Hurricane Harvey. With so many evacuees in the area, the University of Texas and the Red Cross are providing a reprieve from the devastation and loss by providing 500 tickets to Texas' home opener against Maryland to Austin-area shelters.

"The Longhorns' guests will be provided with transportation to the game and vouchers for food at the stadium concession stands," a university spokesman said. "There will also be a pregame moment of silence for those affected by Hurricane Harvey."

The Texas football program also participated in the University of Houston's donation drive on Wednesday by providing the team's equipment truck to collect donations for the hurricane victims. The Texas truck, along with Houston, SMU, Baylor, Texas State, North Texas and UTSA drove the donations back to a shelter in Houston on Friday morning. -- Tom VanHaaren

We will welcome nearly 20,000 people impacted by Harvey to first 2 home games, ticket supply has been exhausted https://t.co/wSdRVqMmom pic.twitter.com/fSjKU2jgmn — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 1, 2017

Texas A&M is also welcoming survivors at its first two home games.

Here's more on how the Houston Cougars and other Texas programs have been helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Hoos Together

The "Hoos Together" movement picked up steam at Virginia after football players posed for this picture the Monday after the unrest. Senior LB Micah Kiser led efforts setting it up. He told me it was important they didn't wear the same-colored jerseys. The different shirts helped show the team's diversity, he said. "We want to be a beacon of light and show how great diversity is. We have Cuban players, white players, black players; it doesn't matter. We still come together as one." Coley Harvey, ESPN Staff Writer

Prediction time

