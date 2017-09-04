Standing in the parking lot of Kidd Roofing in Austin, Texas, was not where Preston Pehrson imagined he would be on his first Thursday of game week at the University of Houston. He accepted the director of player personnel job at Houston nearly two weeks ago, leaving his role at Navy in Annapolis, Maryland, and found himself supervising a hurricane relief donation drive with the Houston football team.

The drive was organized by Houston head coach Major Applewhite and sports information director David Bassity to ensure the team didn't travel back to its hometown empty-handed. After spending nearly a week in Austin, the Cougars loaded up 18-wheelers donated by other in-state football programs filled with supplies to help the relief effort. This would be the first step in Houston's drive back home and the first step to recovery for the members of the program.

Here are photos from the donation drive in Austin and the team's return to Houston. -- Tom VanHaaren

Gathering donations in Austin

Members of the University of Houston football program collect donations in Austin Aug. 31 to take back home to Houston to aid those in need following the catastrophic flooding in the region brought on by Hurricane Harvey. Tom McCarthy Jr. for ESPN

University of Houston head football coach Major Applewhite helps unload one of seven trucks in Houston on Friday. Michael Starghill, Jr. for ESPN

Ed Oliver, a Houston native and one of the stars of the Cougars, passes cases of water to a teammate at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Michael Starghill, Jr. for ESPN

Colton Freeman, a student assistant with the University of Houston football program who played with the team in 2015, holds a sign pointing motorists toward the lot where members of the University of Houston football program are collecting donations. Tom McCarthy Jr. for ESPN

Members of the University of Houston football program prepare to unload another carload of donations in Austin on Thursday. Tom McCarthy Jr. for ESPN

Brooke Miller hands off a box of donated diapers to University of Houston football player Reggie Chevis. Tom McCarthy Jr. for ESPN

Houston alum Stephen Connell pops the hatch of his vehicle to reveal $100 worth of donations for the University of Houston football program to take back home to Houston. Tom McCarthy Jr. for ESPN

Chuku Emeke Egbule carries a case of water on each shoulder. Tom McCarthy Jr. for ESPN

Jose Mendez hands out cases of water to members of the University of Houston football program. Tom McCarthy Jr. for ESPN

Members of the University of Houston football program take a quick break from collecting donated Hurricane Harvey relief supplies. Tom McCarthy Jr. for ESPN

Members of the University of Houston football program are wowed as Houston alum and season-ticket holder Doug Goforth reveals a cache of donated Hurricane Harvey relief supplies tucked away inside a compartment on his scooter. Tom McCarthy Jr. for ESPN

University of Houston football defensive graduate assistant Robert Luce raises his hands to catch a tossed bag of donated diapers. Tom McCarthy Jr. for ESPN

Football players form an assembly line as the load donated items on to seven trucks in Austin. Tom McCarthy Jr. for ESPN

Back in Houston

The Cougars' arrival with supplies at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Houston was a welcome one. A place that had mostly clothes for Harvey victims was suddenly filled with just about everything else by time the Cougars were done. Said Armando Walle, a Texas state representative who is a member of the church and helped coordinate the donations, "These people need these things."

One of the special guests of the day was a surprise one: New York Mets pitcher AJ Ramos. A Lubbock, Texas, native, Ramos was in Houston with his team to play the Astros over the weekend, but he decided to use his off day to lend a hand. He and his agent sought out places Ramos could assist, and Ramos went to four of them Friday. Asked what he thought of Ramos' showing up out of the blue to help the Cougars, coach Major Applewhite said, "What a badass." -- Sam Khan Jr.

One hundred and fifty pizzas await members of the University of Houston football team Thursday night as they arrive at the Alumni Center on campus after being in Austin during Hurricane Harvey. Michael Starghill, Jr. for ESPN

Houston senior D'Juan Hines carries his luggage after walking off the bus as the football team arrives at the football complex. Michael Starghill, Jr. for ESPN

Mason McClendon, Kevrin Justice, Blake Young and Chantez Jackson pass water down an assembly line as they unload a Texas Tech truck full of donated supplies in Houston. Michael Starghill, Jr. for ESPN

Mets pitcher and Texas native AJ Ramos made a surprise appearance and helped bring in donated supplies from the trucks. Michael Starghill, Jr. for ESPN

Members of the Houston football team watch as a truck from Texas State rolls in with supplies. Trucks from seven Texas college football teams were used to transport the supplies from Austin to Houston. Michael Starghill, Jr.