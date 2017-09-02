A female Baylor student who says she was raped by two former Bears football players in April 2016 filed a federal Title IX lawsuit Friday against the university alleging it denied her academic help and continues to retaliate against her.

She is one of three women in the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. It is the 10th lawsuit filed against Baylor since March 2016, and one of seven still pending.

One of the women in Friday's lawsuit alleges being assaulted twice in 2012, once by a member of Baylor's club rugby team, and the other alleges being assaulted by a fellow student in March 2016.

Although none of the women or alleged perpetrators is identified by name, the details of the woman who reported being raped by two football players line up with the previously reported allegations against former Baylor football player Jeremy Faulk, who, along with a teammate, were questioned in May 2016 about a woman who said she was sexually assaulted.

Faulk's case ended up being a focal point in the aftermath of the investigation into Baylor's handling of sexual violence by Philadelphia law firm Pepper Hamilton that resulted in the school firing then-head coach Art Briles, demoting president Ken Starr and suspending athletic director Ian McCaw, with Starr and McCaw leaving Baylor soon after.

Faulk lost his scholarship and said he was kicked out of Baylor even before the school's Title IX office could investigate, prompting criticism that Baylor was overreacting amid public scrutiny and denying Faulk due process. Former Title IX coordinator Patty Crawford, who resigned in October 2016, cited the Faulk case as an example of what she said was improper meddling by administrators into her efforts to adjudicate cases, specifically those involving football players.

The case also prompted the former financial aid officer who supported reinstating Faulk's scholarship to file a Title IX lawsuit against Baylor in January 2017, alleging she was fired in retaliation. That lawsuit, which was settled about four months later, stated that Faulk was "wrongfully accused" and stated that the woman had consensual sex with him, and then left his bed to have consensual sex with his roommate.

In an Outside the Lines story in June 2016, the alleged victim said that Faulk and the other football player "forced me to do things that I didn't want to do against my own consent," but she declined to go into any further detail. The story also stated that the woman reported the alleged assault to Baylor police May 5, but said she didn't want to press charges.

"She said someone from Baylor's Title IX office contacted her, and she met with someone a few weeks ago, but she didn't want an investigation; she said officials told her they had to do a preliminary investigation regardless. She said she is in counseling but is worried about retaliation and wants to move on," the story states.

A call to Faulk's attorney was not immediately returned Friday, and he did not respond to a text message left at the last known number for him.

The lawsuit filed Friday states the woman reported her assault to Baylor police, school counselors and the Title IX office, but that she was "misled as to her options to further report the incident, accommodations she was entitled to under Title IX, and further investigatory actions that could be taken by the University."

It said she tried to get academic assistance from her professor who "declined accommodations and told her that despite bad things happening, life still goes on."

She ended up being placed on academic probation.

The lawsuit alleges that she continues to have trouble with Baylor, which she says has tried to prevent her from enrolling in classes this fall because of a series of text messages she exchanged in March -- while enrolled at a different school -- with another Baylor student that the university judicial affairs office deemed were "in opposition to the Christian ideals [Baylor] strives to uphold," the lawsuit states. The woman is still enrolled at Baylor, her attorney said.

One of the other women, who reported being assaulted by a member of Baylor's club rugby team in fall 2012, said that even after she reported her assault to counselors and professors, she did not receive help and ended up on a study abroad trip with the rugby player, who the lawsuit said then assaulted her a second time.

In the case of the woman who reported being assaulted by a fellow student in March 2016, the lawsuit states that the university's Title IX investigation found him responsible and suspended him for three semesters but did not provide the woman with adequate counseling or academic support, at one point referring her to an outside counselor who did not take her insurance.

Baylor released this statement in response to the lawsuit Monday: "Baylor University has placed a top priority on the safety and security of our students, as evidenced by the many changes that have occurred within the campus community since May 2016. We will reserve further comment until we have the opportunity to learn more about the concerns raised in the filing."

Among its stated improvements, Baylor said it has increased the number of counselors and no longer has session limits or fees for service.

Other developments in Baylor's ongoing sexual assault cases:

• An attorney representing a former Baylor acrobatics and tumbling coach, LaPrise Harris-Williams, says he is planning to file a Title IX lawsuit against Baylor alleging the coach was forced to resign after she reported cases of women being assaulted, many by student-athletes, to athletic department administrators.

Florida attorney Ricky Patel said that more than 40 women at Baylor told Harris-Williams about issues with sexual violence, and that when she tried to report them to her supervisor, she was told to "focus on your job, you need to stop with this. It's not your job."

The university, in a statement, said it "strongly disagrees" with the claims and "will continue to defend itself vigorously," and that Harris-Williams "separated from the University in 2014 pursuant to the provisions of her contract, receiving a severance payment without complaint."

The allegations by Harris-Williams are similar to those she provided as part of a Title IX lawsuit filed in October 2016 on behalf of another one of Patel's clients, former Baylor student Dolores Lozano, who said she was physically assaulted by her football-player boyfriend, Devin Chafin, who has denied the allegations.

That lawsuit is pending and Baylor has asked the court for it to be dismissed.

• A column Friday in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram featured a March 23, 2017, letter from Baylor's general counsel Christopher Holmes to Briles. The letter emerged weeks after Briles withdrew a lawsuit against Baylor alleging defamation and libel and accusing regents and an administrator of making public statements in an attempt to keep him from getting another job.

The letter states the following: "As you speak with others regarding these issues, you can be assured you may make certain statements without fear of contradiction from Baylor based on the information currently known to us. In particular, at this time we are unaware of any situation where you personally had contact with anyone who directly reported to you being the victim of sexual assault or that you directly discouraged the victim of an alleged assault from reporting to law enforcement or university officials. Nor are we aware of any situation where you played a student athlete who had been found responsible for sexual assault. We wish you the very best in your future endeavors."

Briles' attorney, Mark Lanier, would not comment on the letter. A statement from a university spokeswoman released Friday said: "Baylor University stands behind the letter as well as the decision that was made regarding the leadership of the football program."

According to the column in the Star-Telegram, the letter was used to help the Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in Hamilton, Ontario, justify hiring Briles as their offensive coordinator Monday, only to rescind the offer hours later in the wake of media and public backlash.

The summary of findings from the Pepper Hamilton investigation released in May 2016, stated that football staff "reinforced an overall perception that football was above the rules and that there was no culture of accountability for misconduct."

Women said they told coaches and administrators of allegations of rape and domestic violence that never went beyond the athletic department at Baylor.

Text messages released as part of the regents' response to another lawsuit showed that Briles and his assistants actively worked to keep players who got in trouble with the law away from judicial affairs, helped arrange legal representation and coordinated with police to keep football-player crimes quiet.

And a recent book on Baylor's sexual assault crisis noted that the university, unlike other Division I institutions, was not proactively randomly drug testing its athletes, separate from testing done by the Big 12 conference or NCAA.