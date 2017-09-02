How the Houston Cougars -- and other Texas programs -- are helping Hurricane Harvey victims

The Houston Cougars football program returned to Houston and assisted with relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey flooding victims. (0:49)

HOUSTON -- After Hurricane Harvey devastated the city of Houston with catastrophic flooding and record rainfall, college football programs around the state have stepped up to lend a hand to the Bayou City.

This week, six college football programs -- Baylor, North Texas, SMU, Texas, Texas Tech and Texas State -- put rivalries aside in order to assist the University of Houston by loaning the Cougars their equipment trucks to the for a donation drive in Austin on Thursday.

On Friday, the Cougars returned with seven trucks (including their own) full of items for victims of Harvey's destruction. They arrived at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in north Houston with food, water, clothes, diapers and thousands of other essentials. Below is a look at the events of the day:

The Houston football team just arrived at the shelter where the Texas Is United truck convoy, which is seven college football equipment trucks full of donations for Hurricane Harvey victims. Sam Khan Jr., ESPN Staff Writer 0:20 The Houston football team just arrived at the shelter where the Texas

Houston coach Major Applewhite instructing his team on their tasks as they assist Hurricane Harvey victims at a local shelter. Sam Khan Jr., ESPN Staff Writer 0:27 Houston coach Major Applewhite instructing his team on their tasks as they

Houston tight ends Kobe Idumwonyi and Mason Tobola play a spirited game of thumb war as they await the arrival of donation trucks to unload at a local shelter. Sam Khan Jr., ESPN Staff Writer 0:59 Houston tight ends Kobe Idumwonyi and Mason Tobola play a spirited game

The donation trucks have arrived. Houston athletes, coaches and administrators are unloading them for a local shelter for Hurricane Harvey victims. Sam Khan Jr., ESPN Staff Writer 0:17 The donation trucks have arrived. Houston athletes, coaches and administrators are unloading

Houston tight end Kobe Idumwonyi and defensive lineman Tito Ejiogu pass the time by playing rock, paper, scissors before preparing to unload a fleet of donation trucks at a local shelter for Hurricane Harvey victims. Sam Khan Jr., ESPN Staff Writer 0:15 Houston tight end Kobe Idumwonyi and defensive lineman Tito Ejiogu pass the

A seven truck fleet of college equipment trucks pull into a local church full of donation items for Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston on Friday. The trucks are from Houston, Baylor, Texas Tech, SMU, Texas, North Texas and Texas State. Houston players collected the donation on Thursday in Austin and unloaded them Friday in Houston. Sam Khan Jr., ESPN Staff Writer 3:57 A seven truck fleet of college equipment trucks pull into a local

Texas was one of seven schools to loan its equipment truck to Houston for a donation drive. The Cougars delivered the donations to Saint Borromeo Catholic Church in Houston on Friday. Sam Khan Jr., ESPN Staff Writer

Houston coach Major Applewhite helping load donations into Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Houston for Hurricane Harvey victims. Sam Khan Jr., ESPN Staff Writer 1:01 Houston coach Major Applewhite helping load donations into Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic

This corner of Saint Borromeo Catholic Church in Houston was bare before a fleet of equipment trucks arrived. By time seven trucks were unloaded by the Houston Cougars, there were hundreds of cases of water. Sam Khan Jr., ESPN Staff Writer

New York Mets pitcher AJ Ramos carries in supplies from the University of Houston's donation drive for Hurricane Harvey victims at Saint Borromeo Catholic Church. Ramos, Lubbock native and Texas Tech alumnus, showed up unannounced to help the Cougars because he wanted to lend a hand. He made four stops to shelters and donation drives on Friday. Sam Khan Jr., ESPN Staff Writer 0:09 New York Mets pitcher AJ Ramos carries in supplies from the University

Houston athletes, coaches and administrators pose for a group photo after delivering donations from seven Texas college equipment trucks on Friday for Hurricane Harvey victims at Saint Borromeo Catholic Church. Sam Khan Jr., ESPN Staff Writer