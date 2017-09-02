During halftime of the Tigers' matchup against Kent State, the Clemson band spelled out 31-0 in honor of the school's victory over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. (0:22)

CLEMSON, S.C. -- It's been eight months since the Clemson Tigers celebrated its dominant Fiesta Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes, but the Tigers weren't quite done rubbing salt in the wound.

At halftime of Clemson's season opener against Kent State, the band's performance included a trip down memory lane, with songs and marches designed to recapture the excitement of last year's run to a national championship.

The highlight? A tribute to that 31-0 victory over Ohio State that has had Clemson fans crowing all offseason.

David Hale/ESPN

The band spelled out "31-0" on the field, drawing gasps and belly laughs from the crowd.

Clemson's band followed that by spelling out "Dabo" and "Champs" to wrap up the performance. The fifth-ranked Tigers led the Golden Flashes 28-3 at halftime.