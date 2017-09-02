AUSTIN, Texas -- Maryland Terrapins cornerback Antwaine Richardson was carted off the field on a stretcher late in the third quarter against No. 23 Texas Longhorns.

Richardson, who had six solo tackles, went down after a hard hit near the Maryland goal line. He lay motionless for several minutes before medical responders took him off the field on a stretcher.

On Maryland's next offensive possession, starting quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome had to be helped off the field after twisting his knee on a run. Pigrome was 9 of 12 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns and ran 11 times for 64 yards and one touchdown. He was replaced by freshman Kasim Hill.

Maryland defeated Texas 51-41 in Austin.