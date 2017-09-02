AUBURN, Ala. -- No. 12 Auburn opened the football season without tailback Kamryn Pettway, backup quarterback Sean White and wide receiver Kyle Davis.

An Auburn spokesman said all three players would miss Saturday night's game against Georgia Southern. He didn't give a reason, but said coach Gus Malzahn would address the situation after the game.

Asked Tuesday if any players would be suspended, Malzahn said: "No, we expect everybody to play."

Pettway is an All-Southeastern Conference performer who led the league in yards per game last season. He ran for 1,224 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games.

White started 16 games over the past two seasons but lost the job to Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham. Davis missed the spring for personal reasons after making 12 catches for 248 yards as a freshman.