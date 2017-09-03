ATLANTA - Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis played in the Crimson Tide's season-opener against Florida State just a week after suffering a minor gunshot wound near a bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The 6-foot-7, 305-pound sophomore did not start, but came on the field for the second series of the game.

Alabama coach Nick Saban had deemed David "day-to-day" during the week leading up to the game, calling it a "medical decision" whether or not he'd be available to play.

Davis was shot in the leg near Bar 17 in Tuscaloosa early Sunday morning. He was taken to the hospital and treated for a minor gunshot wound. According to police, he was uncooperative when investigators questioned him.

"It doesn't seem like our players were guilty of anything other than being out late, which doesn't make me happy, but it is what it is," Saban told reporters earlier this week.

Davis played in seven games and recorded one sack last season, but is expected to take on a bigger role now that Jonathan Allen and Dalvin Tomlinson have moved on to the NFL. He is listed as co-starter at defensive end on Alabama's official depth chart.