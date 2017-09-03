Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander left the football game against Purdue on Saturday with an apparent right leg injury.

Alexander, a preseason All-American, landed awkwardly on his leg after trying to run back a blocked field goal in the second quarter. He was helped off the field by trainers and examined. The team announced after the half that Alexander would not return.

Not only is Alexander one of the best cornerbacks in the country, he is considered one of the top draft prospects, too. Mel Kiper Jr. lists Alexander at No. 19 on his latest Big Board ranking.