NEW ORLEANS -- Starting LSU cornerback Kevin Toliver II and middle linebacker Donnie Alexander will not play in Saturday night's game against BYU.

Toliver, who has 13 career starts, and Alexander, who has three, did not travel with the team. LSU officials declined to confirm or comment on the absences.

Editor's Picks LSU's Orgeron to keep bans, discipline private LSU coach Ed Orgeron will not make public any suspensions or discipline this season, saying he did not want to give "a competitive advantage" to any of his opponents.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, 11 other scholarship players did not travel for the Tigers' opener.

On Thursday, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he would not announce any suspensions or discipline this season because he wanted to keep "a competitive advantage" over his opponents. Orgerson added that any player being disciplined would not travel to New Orleans for the BYU game.

"Here's the deal," Orgeron said Thursday. "I didn't want to announce any suspension -- if they are. I didn't want to give BYU a competitive advantage. That's just the reason why.

"You know what, we all make mistakes. I think everyone in here has made mistakes before and we had people forgive us. It's something that they have to learn a lesson from and hopefully they don't do it again. We do have team rules, and if they break it, there will be discipline, I promise you that."