Deondre Francois is carted off the field after a sack scrambling away from Robbie Harrison. (1:58)

ATLANTA -- The Florida State Seminoles' disastrous opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night might end up being a lot worse than the final score.

Late in the fourth quarter, Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois was sacked from behind by Tide linebacker Ronnie Harrison. Francois stayed on the turf after clutching his left knee. He was helped to his feet by trainers, but couldn't put any weight on his leg while leaving the field.

The extent of his injury wasn't immediately known. He was taken to a medical tent on FSU's sideline and emerged using a pair of crutches.

Backup quarterback J.J. Cosentino attempted nine passes last season.

Deondre Francois went down late in the 4th quarter, clutching his knee. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Francois, a sophomore from Orlando, Florida, had a disappointing performance against Alabama's defense, completing 19 of 33 passes for 210 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Last season, he was fantastic as a freshman, finishing with 3,350 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The No. 3 Seminoles host Louisiana-Monroe in Tallahassee, Florida next week and No. 18 Miami the next week.