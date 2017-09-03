Alabama brings the blitz and Deondre Francois is taken down on the play. He would be helped off the field and eventually is taken off on the cart. (0:52)

Francois gets carted off after sack (0:52)

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois will be out for the season after suffering a patella tendon injury, a source told ESPN, confirming earlier reports.

Francois suffered the injury in the Seminoles' 24-7 loss to Alabama on Saturday.

The sophomore quarterback is expected to have surgery this week, a source told ESPN.

The injury was first reported by the Tallahassee Democrat.

Late in the fourth quarter, Francois was sacked from behind by Crimson Tide safety Ronnie Harrison. Francois stayed on the turf after clutching his left knee. He was helped to his feet by trainers, but couldn't put any weight on his leg while leaving the field.

Francois was taken to a medical tent on FSU's sideline and emerged with a heavy brace on his left leg and using a pair of crutches.