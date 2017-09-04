        <
          Texas A&M QB Nick Starkel leaves with apparent foot injury

          Rosen's TD pass to Lasley gives UCLA unbelievable lead (0:50)

          Down 44-17 entering the fourth quarter, Josh Rosen and UCLA make an improbable comeback, scoring a 10-yard touchdown to take the lead with less than a minute remaining against Texas A&M. (0:50)

          12:03 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Texas A&M Aggies starting quarterback Nick Starkel left the team's 45-44 loss to UCLA on Sunday night with an apparent left foot injury.

          Starkel appeared to suffer the injury after being tackled while rolling out to his left in the third quarter and with the Aggies up 38-10. He was helped up and limped off the field with his arms around two Texas A&M staff members.

          Quarterback Kellen Mond came in to replace his fellow freshman but was largely ineffective, going 3-of-17 for 27 yards passing and rushing for 54 yards on 15 carries.

          Starkel was later seen on the sideline on crutches and wearing a walking boot on his lower left leg.

          The Aggies led 44-10 at one point in the second half, but they allowed 35 unanswered points. The Bruins became the first team to overcome a 34-point deficit since Michigan State in 2006, according to ESPN Stats & Information, and pulled off the second largest comeback in FBS history.

