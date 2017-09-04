Paul Finebaum says that after the loss of Deondre Francois, it will be difficult for Florida State to run the table with Miami and Clemson on the schedule. (1:32)

The talk of Florida State and the College Football Playoff has come to a screeching halt.

Without injured starting quarterback Deondre Francois, and following a 24-7 season-opening loss to No. 1 Alabama, it would be impressive just to see the Noles beat rival Miami in two weeks. The daunting task of running the table with a freshman backup quarterback is a Cinderella story to be told only in January, and FSU needs to simply survive September.

The 13 members of the selection committee don't meet for the first time this season until Oct. 30, and the first of six official rankings isn't revealed until Oct. 31. Florida State will face six conference opponents, including No. 18 Miami and No. 16 Louisville, before then. The Noles also travel to No. 5 Clemson on Nov. 11, and end the regular season against rival Florida.

It was one of the toughest schedules in the country, tailor-made to impress the selection committee -- or a potential minefield for a rookie quarterback.

Editor's Picks After a QB goes down, title contenders scramble for Plan B Florida State faces a season without Deondre Francois. Georgia doesn't know how long Jacob Eason will be out. It's a reminder of how fragile, unpredictable -- and important -- the quarterback position is in college football.

Don't overreact; it's only Week 1 Ready to write off Texas or give Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield the Heisman? Relax, and remember this is only Week 1. 1 Related

The standard line from the CFP is that every committee member is aware of injuries to key players and takes that into account when evaluating teams, but Florida State didn't even look like a top four team with Francois in the lineup.

Special teams were disastrous, with a blocked punt, a blocked field goal and a fumble recovery on a kickoff return. Francois threw two interceptions and FSU only had 65 yards in the second half.

Once again, Florida State's offensive line offered little protection, and while Alabama is in a league of its own, the Seminoles will continue to be challenged up front by veteran defensive lines such as NC State and Miami. Quarterback James Blackman, who took over for Francois against Alabama and appears to be the likely starter, has to grow up in a hurry. FSU plays Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, a team that finished 4-8 last year and opened the season with a 37-29 road loss to Memphis.

While Florida State turns its attention to Blackman, the rest of the college football world will likely turn to defending national champion Clemson as the ACC's best hope at a playoff representative this year. The news from Florida State just made Clemson's game against No. 12 Auburn on Saturday (ESPN and ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET) that much bigger. The championship vibes continued to flow in Death Valley this past weekend, when first-year starting quarterback Kelly Bryant had a dazzling debut in the Tigers' 56-3 win over Kent State.

Deondre Francois was injured late in Florida State's opening loss to No. 1 Alabama. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bryant had 236 passing yards, 77 rushing yards and a touchdown, but it came against a team that was missing its head coach and used four quarterbacks last year. The comparisons of Bryant to Deshaun Watson came with a swift jerk of the knee, but Saturday's home game against Auburn will allow for a more accurate analysis.

If Clemson loses, the SEC after two weeks will again cast its shadow over its neighboring rivals, swiftly regaining the bragging rights it took the ACC years to earn.

Florida State already lost to Alabama. NC State lost to South Carolina. UNC lost to Cal. Louisville barely beat Purdue. Pitt barely beat Youngstown State. Meanwhile, with the exception of Florida (Tennessee and Georgia Tech play Monday night), the SEC took care of business in Week 1.

Florida State's only concern is beating Louisiana-Monroe.

This isn't the first time in the playoff era a contender has been dealt a major blow by injury. Former Notre Dame (now Florida) quarterback Malik Zaire suffered a season-ending injury in 2015. It was the second week of the season, at Virginia, and many wrote the Irish off immediately after the news. Notre Dame, though, went on to win eight of its next nine games with DeShone Kizer at quarterback and remained in the conversation until its loss at Stanford in the regular-season finale.

If Florida State fans are looking for championship-caliber inspiration, look at Ohio State and quarterback J.T. Barrett, whose 2014 season ended on Nov. 29 against Michigan, in the midst of a 10-game winning streak. Remember, Barrett, then a freshman, had taken over for injured starter Braxton Miller.

And the Buckeyes -- with their third-string quarterback, Cardale Jones -- won it all.

"This will go down as one of the great stories in college football history," coach Urban Meyer said that day.

It was no doubt a fairy-tale story -- the kind that can be told only in January -- which is as far away as it sounds right now for Florida State.