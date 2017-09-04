Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin acknowledges that his team didn't get it done, particularly in the fourth quarter. (0:45)

Texas A&M's epic collapse against UCLA on Sunday night was the final straw for one Aggies regent. He wants Kevin Sumlin fired.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee offered his thoughts on Facebook Sunday after Texas A&M blew a 34-point lead to lose 45-44 in Los Angeles. He wrote:

"I'm sure I may be criticized for this post but I honestly don't care. I've been on the Board of Regents for the A&M System for almost seven years. During that time, I've not once commented on Kevin Sumlin and his performance during his tenure at our school. I never said a word when he and his agent manipulated a much bigger and longer contract. I said nothing about his arrogance and his mishandling of multiple player controversies. I said nothing when we had multiple awesome recruiting classes, only to see key players leave our school or underperform.

Kevin Sumlin has known that he's on the hot seat. Richard W. Rodriguez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT via Getty Images

"But tonight I am very disappointed and I have to say this. Kevin Sumlin was out-coached tonight, which isn't new. He recruits well, but can't coach the big games, or the close games. Our players were better tonight. Our players were more talented tonight. But our coaches were dominated on national TV, yet again. I'm only one vote on the Board of Regents but when the time comes my vote will be that Kevin Sumlin needs to GO.

"In my view he should go now. We owe it to our school and our players. We can do better."

Buzbee confirmed to the Houston Chronicle that the post was indeed his.

Sumlin has two years remaining on his contract after this season and is paid $5 million annually. He is 44-22 at A&M but 21-19 in the SEC. His best season was his first in 2012 when the Aggies went 11-2 (6-2 SEC) and won in the Cotton Bowl. He went 9-4 the next season and has posted 8-5 records in each of the past three seasons.

He has come under fire before for late-season implosions, but this game summed up all the critics' complaints.

The most memorable gaffe happened when cornerback Deshawn Capers-Smith was in position to intercept Josh Rosen's pass, only for it to sail through his hands to Darren Andrews for the 42-yard strike that cut score to 44-31 with 8:12 to play.

Rosen threw for 292 yards and the four scoring passes in the final 15 minutes to overcome a 27-point deficit.

Aggies kicker Braden Mann also had a 43-yard field goal attempt that missed with 4:41 remaining tipped by Bruins defensive back Adarius Pickett.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was stopped short of the first-down marker on a scramble with 20 seconds on the Aggies final offensive play. Then the Bruins closed out the biggest FBS comeback since 2006.

"We didn't finish the game, simple as that," said Texas A&M safety Armani Watts, who had 12 solo tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. "We all know they're a great offense. Josh Rosen moved the ball well, but we just didn't finish executing. We have to finish games and overcome adversity."

The Aggies return home to host Nicholls State on Saturday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.