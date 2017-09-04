ATHENS, Georgia -- Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason has a sprained ligament in his left knee and won't play in Saturday night's game at Notre Dame.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said freshman Jake Fromm, who made his debut in last week's 31-10 win over Appalachian State, would make his first start against the Fighting Irish.

Smart said Eason, a sophomore, won't need surgery and has already started rehabilitation.

"He will be back," Smart said. "He will be back this season. We feel very fortunate. It could have been worse."

Fromm, from Warner Robins, Georgia, completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards with 1 touchdown against Appalachian State. He enrolled at Georgia in January and participated in spring drills.

"Jake Fromm is a mature freshman," Smart said. "He has good players around him. He needs to take advantage of them."

Georgia hasn't played the Fighting Irish since beating them 17-10 in the 1981 Sugar Bowl to win the 1980 national championship.