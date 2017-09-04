TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama outside linebackers Terrell Lewis and Christian Miller both suffered season-ending injuries during Saturday's win over No. 3 Florida State, coach Nick Saban said Monday.

Lewis, a sophomore, injured his elbow; Miller, a fourth-year junior, was done in by a torn biceps. Both will have surgery soon.

The losses leave No. 1 Alabama short-handed at linebacker with Rashaan Evans nursing a groin injury and Anfernee Jennings dealing with a sprained ankle. Saban labeled both as "questionable."

In their absence, Saban could turn to veterans Jamey Mosley and Keith Holcombe to pick up the slack or use sophomore Mack Wilson or true freshman and former five-star prospect Dylan Moses.

Alabama hosts Fresno State on Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.