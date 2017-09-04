NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma sophomore cornerback Jordan Parker will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, coach Lincoln Riley confirmed Monday.

Parker injured his left knee while blocking for a punt return early in the game Saturday against UTEP.

Parker started eight games for the Sooners last season, and though Parnell Motley won the starting job in the preseason opposite All-Big 12 corner Jordan Thomas, Parker was still a key part of the Oklahoma secondary.

The Sooners travel to Ohio State this weekend.