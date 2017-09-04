Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen hurt his non-throwing shoulder in Saturday's 24-3 loss to Iowa and likely won't practice early in the week, coach Craig Bohl said Monday.

Bohl said Wyoming will be cautious early in week, but that he expects Allen to play Saturday in the home opener against Gardner-Webb.

Allen said he's not concerned about the soreness and was confident he'd play on Saturday.

Allen, whose profile exploded over the past year as a potential top pick in the 2018 NFL draft, struggled Saturday against Iowa's tough defense.

He threw for 174 yards on 23-of-40 passing with two fourth-quarter interceptions as Iowa beat the outmanned Cowboys at Kinnick Stadium.

The 6-foot-5 junior from Firebaugh, California, often showed the arm strength and physicality that has bolstered his professional stock and earned Allen strong reviews at the offseason Manning Passing Academy. But as a bevy of NFL scouts watched in person, he failed to connect with Wyoming receivers downfield.