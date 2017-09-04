About 24 hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide's huge, season-opening victory on Saturday, a son of wide receivers coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed in Maryland.

That left players and coaches with much more than football on their minds Monday.

"I just feel real bad, just like everyone else,'' said Tide receiver Calvin Ridley, who texted his support to Locksley. "I just want him to know I love him, and I really don't know anything else about it.''

Added coach Nick Saban: "We'll do everything that we can to support Mike and his family in this time of tragedy.''

Howard County Police said 25-year-old Meiko Locksley was shot in Columbia, Maryland, just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Locksley died at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Police didn't release further details.

Mike Locksley is also Alabama's co-offensive coordinator. He spent last season as an offensive analyst and was Maryland's interim head coach for the final six games in 2015. Players were still absorbing the news Monday afternoon.

"I just heard. That's horrible,'' offensive tackle Jonah Williams said. "I don't have any words. He's in our thoughts and prayers. We're going to do everything we can for him.''

At practice, offensive analyst Chris Weinke worked with the receivers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.