Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel and defensive back Donovan Wilson will be out for an extended period of time after each underwent surgery, coach Kevin Sumlin said Monday evening.

Sumlin, on his weekly radio show in College Station, said Starkel had surgery Monday morning for a fractured ankle and Wilson had surgery for an injured foot. Neither will be back soon, and Sumlin said he isn't certain whether they will be back in the lineup this season.

Nick Starkel made his first career start in the Aggies' 45-44 loss to UCLA on Sunday night. AP Photo/Danny Moloshok

"Whether those guys will be back all year or not, I don't know," Sumlin said. "But those two guys are out for a long time."

Starkel made his first career start in the Aggies' 45-44 loss to UCLA on Sunday night, completing six of 13 passes for 62 yards. Starkel, a redshirt freshman, split time with true freshman Kellen Mond before leaving the game in the second half with the injury.

Wilson, who started at nickelback for the Aggies on Sunday, was a major contributor on defense the previous two seasons, with six interceptions, 17 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 25 games in 2015 and 2016.