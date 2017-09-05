Tennessee receiver Jauan Jennings dislocated his wrist in Monday's 42-41 double-overtime win over Georgia Tech and will be out indefinitely, sources told ESPN.

Jennings is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday. He was injured in the first half of the game and never returned.

When Jennings exited the game Monday, Tennessee didn't have a wide receiver on its roster with a touchdown catch until Marquez Callaway caught his two touchdowns in the second half.

Jennings was the Vols' top returning receiver and caught the Hail Mary pass at the end of the game to beat Georgia last season.