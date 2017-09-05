A day in the life of USC's blind long snapper Jake Olson

With the help of his roommates, USC's blind long snapper Jake Olson walks to astronomy class before heading over to the football facility. (1:02)

LOS ANGELES -- USC blind long-snapper Jake Olson captured the attention of college football fans all over the country on Saturday when he entered late in the Trojans' win against Western Michigan and snapped for a successful extra point. For Olson, it was the culmination of a long-time pursuit, but also represents what he hopes is the first of many opportunities to snap for a team that has been a big part of his life for several years.

Olson was born with retinoblastoma, a form of eye cancer, and lost his left eye when he was 10 months old. In 2009, at age 12, he learned he needed surgery to remove his right eye. During that time, he developed a close relationship with USC and on the night before he lost his vision for good, Olson took in a USC practice.

He spent two years as the starting varsity long-snapper on field goals and extra points at Orange Lutheran High in Southern California and in 2015 joined the team at USC as a walk-on.

Today, ESPN.com will document a day in the life of Jake Olson, who has agreed to let us hang around with him and he as he resumes his life as a student-athlete in the wake of his debut for the Trojans.

USC blind long-snapper Jake Olson is a popular guy today. After making his debut for the Trojans on Saturday, he's fielding a full-on media blitz. ESPN.com will be hanging out with him to document his day as he balances school, football and many other responsibilities. Kyle Bonagura, ESPN Staff Writer





Olson was surprised to learn he was named the Pac-12's special teams player of the week. After a morning of interviews, he's off to class with the help of his dog, Quebec. Kyle Bonagura, ESPN Staff Writer





Olson is a big Seahawks fan (thanks to Pete Carroll) and Cubs fan. Inside his apartment, which doesn't have working AC at the moment (something he's not happy about), flags for both his favorite teams hang above the TV. Kyle Bonagura, ESPN Staff Writer





Jake's three roommates take turns helping him get to class. Today, he has just one -- an astronomy class that fulfills his final G.E. requirement. When it's over, he'll head over to the football facility for meetings, followed by practice. Kyle Bonagura, ESPN Staff Writer 1:02 Olson walks to class with help from three roommates





This Sunday on E:60, Shelley Smith goes back to the beginning to share the inspiring journey that led USC's Jake Olson to college football history. Sunday, September 10, 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2.