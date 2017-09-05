Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome will miss the remainder of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL in the second half of the Terrapins' win at Texas over the weekend.

The sophomore was at the center of Maryland's upset victory in Austin before getting his legs tangled while scrambling in the third quarter and injuring his knee, limping on his right leg while leaving the field. Pigrome completed 9 of 12 pass attempts for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Coach D.J. Durkin told reporters in College Park on Tuesday that Pigrome will need season-ending surgery.

"He's mentally tough, he's physically tough. He'll bounce back and be as good as ever," Durkin said.

True freshman Kasim Hill took his place against Texas and will start in Maryland's home opener Saturday against Towson. Hill, a highly touted local prospect, ran for a touchdown and completed all three of his pass attempts in his college debut.

"Kasim came in the game and played well. We didn't really change much of what we're doing. Very confident in Kasim; those guys competed all the way up to game week on who the starter was going to be. For good reason," Durkin said.

Maryland will also be without defensive end Jesse Aniebonam for the next several months, Durkin said. Aniebonam, who led the team with nine sacks last year, fractured his ankle in the third quarter against Texas and will need surgery.

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren contributed to this report.