Alabama and Miami will open the 2021 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

It will be their first meeting since the 1993 Sugar Bowl, when the Tide upset the Hurricanes 34-13 to win the national championship.

Alabama will make its record seventh appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, while Miami will be making its debut.

"It's truly special when you can create a dream matchup like this featuring two of the biggest brands in college football," Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan said in a statement. "The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been fortunate enough to attract some of college football's most decorated programs. This matchup will certainly continue that tradition."

The matchup also continues a recent trend that has Alabama opening against an ACC opponent. The Tide beat Florida State in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game this past weekend. In 2018, Alabama opens with Louisville in Orlando, Florida, and in 2019 it opens against Duke again in Atlanta.

Miami has worked to bump up its nonconference schedule, with games already scheduled against LSU (Arlington, Texas), Florida (Orlando), Michigan State and Texas A&M.