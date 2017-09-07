Everything you need to know about Oklahoma-Ohio State

Trevor Matich says in order for No. 5 Oklahoma to defeat No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, Baker Mayfield has to outplay J.T. Barrett. (0:43)

Saturday night at the Horseshoe, two of the most tradition-rich programs in college football history will face off for only the fourth time. Ohio State holds a 2-1 record over the Sooners, including a 21-point victory in Norman last season. But Oklahoma prevailed in the only meeting in Columbus, with a last-second field goal in 1977.

Here's a guide to everything you need to know when Ohio State takes on the Sooners (ABC and ESPN App, 7:30 p.m. ET) in a showdown that figures to hold major implications for the College Football Playoff.

J.T. Barrett threw four touchdown passes against Oklahoma last season. Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Star player for Ohio State: QB J.T. Barrett

The grizzled Buckeyes veteran started his season with 365 total yards against Indiana. He could have had more if not for a couple of big drops before Ohio State's revamped offense hit its stride. Barrett has been challenged this season to throw a better deep ball. He didn't connect on many last week, but he'll have plenty of chances to try again against the Sooners.

Barrett's extensive body of work (104 career touchdowns) leaves him only three scores shy of tying a Big Ten record for trips to the end zone -- passing or rushing. Drew Brees set the mark in 2000, and those two undersized quarterbacks are the only two players in conference history to top the century mark.

Star player for Oklahoma: QB Baker Mayfield

Barrett might be among the most accomplished players in college football. No active QB has more career wins as a starter than Mayfield, who has quarterbacked his teams to 28 victories. He was almost flawless in Oklahoma's opener against UTEP, completing 19 of 20 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns before sitting out the second half.

Mayfield has a chance to become only the second player since the 1940s to finish in the top four of the Heisman voting three times. With a victory in Columbus, he'll take a major step toward another trip to New York, while giving the Sooners an early inside track to the playoff.

Player to watch for Ohio State: DE Nick Bosa

Take your pick, really, among the stacked defensive end crew in Columbus. Bosa starts his sophomore season ahead of where brother Joey -- a dominant All-American not long ago -- was at the same point in his career, according to defensive line coach Larry Johnson. He had five sacks as a freshman and added one more while leading his group in snaps played in this year's debut. So yes, keep an eye on Bosa, but don't look too long. If you do, Tyquan Lewis, Sam Hubbard, Jalyn Holmes or one of the others on the deep list of Ohio State's pass-rushers will make you pay.

Player to watch for Oklahoma: OT Orlando Brown

Other than the QBs, the matchup in this game to watch will be the Oklahoma offensive line squaring off against the Buckeyes' loaded defensive line. Ohio State assistant Greg Schiano dubbed the latter better than the defensive line he coached a few years ago with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yet before the season, ESPN's Phil Steele ranked Oklahoma's as the best offensive line in the country. The biggest reason why is Brown, a preseason All-American at left tackle with 27 career starts. Brown will be protecting Mayfield's blind side against Ohio State's ferocious ends. But he'll also be instrumental to the Oklahoma running game.

Newcomer to watch for Ohio State: RB J.K. Dobbins

Last year's Big Ten freshman of the year, Mike Weber, might have trouble keeping his starting job after the show Dobbins put on last Thursday. "That's life in the big city," head coach Urban Meyer said, sounding not too worried about a running back controversy. With the mix of power and agility that the Texas native showed en route to 181 rushing yards in his first college game, it's no surprise that Meyer is feeling good about what he has in the backfield.

Newcomer to watch for Oklahoma: WR Jeff Badet

With Dede Westbrook and Joe Mixon no longer around, Mayfield will need somebody else to step up and deliver clutch receptions in a hostile environment. His best bet might be Badet, a Kentucky grad transfer who led the SEC in yards per reception last season.

Oklahoma is counting on new receiver Jeff Badet to replace Dede Westbrook. Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports

In the opener, Badet showed he can be a threat downfield, hauling in an acrobatic 51-yard touchdown reception in single coverage. To knock off Ohio State, the Sooners will need to land some big plays in the passing game. Badet will be key to that end.

Where Ohio State is vulnerable: Secondary

Losing three high draft picks in the back of the defense is going to have an effect on stopping the pass no matter how much talent the Buckeyes have stockpiled at the position. Indiana's offense, especially wide receiver Simmie Cobbs, exposed some flaws while mounting a first-half lead. The Ohio State newcomers in the secondary weren't blowing assignments but just simply being outplayed at times by the Hoosiers across from them. Mayfield and that 95 percent completion rate are cause for concern.

Where Oklahoma is vulnerable: Up the middle

In their matchup last season, Ohio State rolled up 291 yards on the ground while controlling the line of scrimmage. A year later, the Sooners remain vulnerable up the middle defensively, with true freshman Kenneth Murray starting at inside linebacker. At defensive tackle, fifth-year senior Matt Romar has experience and sophomore Neville Gallimore has potential. Still, that's a far cry from when the Sooners had Gerald McCoy or Tommie Harris patrolling the interior up front.

No. X Oklahoma By the numbers No. 2 Ohio State 18-1 National title odds 3-1 10.8 FPI projected win total 11.8 5.4% Chances of reaching bowls unbeaten 31.4% 71.9% (Big 12) Chances of winning conference 62.7% (Big Ten)

Oklahoma should be much improved in a secondary the Buckeyes shredded last year. But that won't matter much if Ohio State is able to dominate again at the point of attack.

What's at stake?

History suggests both teams will have more to gain from this matchup than they have to lose. Yes, the winner will have a huge card to play in front of the playoff committee. But whichever team comes up short will still have a shot to play its way back into contention by running the table in conference play.

Still, the loser will have little margin for error the rest of the way. Rebounding off a loss wouldn't be easy for the Buckeyes in a loaded Big Ten East Division. The Sooners, meanwhile, would probably have to win the Big 12 regular-season title, then the Big 12 championship game in a guaranteed rematch against the league's second-best team.

Yet more than just playoff implications will be at stake.

The Buckeyes will want to protect their home field in their biggest nonconference home tilt under Meyer. Oklahoma will be out for payback, after, as Mayfield put it, having to watch Ohio State fans chant "O-H-I-O" at the end of last year's rout in Norman.

Tale of the tape

Ohio State passing game vs. Oklahoma secondary

Ohio State is still waiting on one or more of its deep threats in the passing game to step forward. The receivers' last memorable performance came a year ago when Barrett threw four touchdown passes against the Sooners. Oklahoma's depth took a hit this week with the season-ending injury to cornerback Jordan Parker. This year's group returns a good deal of experience, though, and should be in better position to defend down the field against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State running game vs. Oklahoma front seven

The matchup between Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore and center Billy Price (probably with some help from one of Ohio State's young guards) will be a fun one for line of scrimmage aficionados. The starting front for the Sooners is solid but will it be able to stand tough for four quarters? Not only will they have to deal with an offensive line that returns four starters this year, but Ohio State should also have two healthy backs -- Weber and Dobbins -- who can dole out their own punishment when needed.

Oklahoma passing game vs. Ohio State secondary

Last year against an NFL-caliber Ohio State secondary, Mayfield struggled to find any rhythm and was picked off twice. But after watching the Buckeyes' revamped defensive backfield struggle in Week 1 against Indiana, the Sooners sense an area they can exploit.

Throughout his career, Mayfield has been a master at escaping pressure and creating time for his receivers to get open, which figures to put even more pressure on the Ohio State secondary.

Baker Mayfield struggled in last season's matchup with Ohio State. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma doesn't have the proven devastating pass-catchers it did last year. But if the line can hold up in protection, and Mayfield can evade oncoming pass-rushers, the Sooners could stand a better chance of pulling off the big passing plays that alluded them against the Buckeyes last season.

Oklahoma running game vs. Ohio State front seven

No offense featured a better running back duo last season than Oklahoma, which boasted a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Mixon and Samaje Perine. With both gone, the Sooners will be relying on a trio of backs yet to do much in Abdul Adams, Marcelias Sutton and Rodney Anderson, who together have a combined 75 career carries.

The good news for the Sooners is they have a bruising offensive line to pave the way. The bad news is that Ohio State might have the best defensive front in the country. Oklahoma's chances in Columbus figure to hinge on how well Mayfield performs. But without a semi-viable running attack to keep the Buckeyes honest, those chances will be slim.

Ohio State special teams vs. Oklahoma special teams

Ohio State's Parris Campbell can be dynamic, having led the Big Ten in kick returns last year, including a 42-yard kick return against the Sooners. Sean Nuernberger is back as the field goal kicker after missing last season because of a groin injury. He converted 13 of 20 attempts during Ohio State's national title season in 2014, and nailed both chip-shot tries in the opener.

In place of Mixon and Westbrook, Oklahoma has started out using Badet and true freshman CeeDee Lamb as its primary returners, though neither got much work in the opener. Austin Seibert is a three-year starter at punter and kicker, and is fourth all time at Oklahoma in field goal rate (74 percent). But he missed a 27-yarder on Oklahoma's opening drive against the Buckeyes last year, which helped set the tone for the rest of the game.