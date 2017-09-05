Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin expresses that his focus is on improving the team and not outside comments made about his job status. (0:39)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin said he was "frustrated" about the Aggies' loss to UCLA but is not paying attention to the recent comments made by a school regent, who called for Sumlin's firing.

Tony Buzbee, a Houston-area attorney and member of Texas A&M's board of regents, said in a Facebook post late Sunday night that he would vote for Sumlin to be fired and that "Kevin Sumlin needs to GO."

Sumlin said Tuesday that his focus is on his team, not outside commentary.

"People are frustrated. I'm frustrated about a lot of things," Sumlin said. "I'm not real happy. I'm sure there are a lot of things being said about this program.

"Our focus is on us. That never changes. I'm not in the business of really paying attention to anything outside this program, or comments good or bad. My focus is on what we can do to be better. I don't really have time to get involved in things that are said about the program or about me."

Sumlin entered this season under some pressure, after winning at least five games in a row to start each of the past three seasons, only to finish 8-5 each time. Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward said this offseason that Sumlin "has to win this year. He has to do better than he has done in the past."

The fact that the Aggies gave up a 34-point lead in the second half of Sunday's 45-44 loss only increased the chatter about Sumlin, who is in a make-or-break season. He has two years left on his contract after this year and is 44-22 in five-plus seasons at Texas A&M.

While Buzbee was highly critical, Charles Schwartz -- the chairperson of Texas A&M's board of regents -- took a much more hands-off approach regarding Sumlin.

"Regent Buzbee has the same commission I do," Schwartz said. "He's a state official. He has a right to express his opinion publicly. I support his right to comment. I personally don't make any comments about personnel decisions at Texas A&M University system. In this particular case, we have an athletic director, Scott Woodward, whom I have confidence in, who makes decisions about coaching responsibilities at all of our athletic endeavors. ... The Board of Regents doesn't make hiring or firing decisions for anybody other than the chancellor of the system."

Schwartz said the open meetings act in Texas prevents regents from speaking as a group about any topic without official notification and posting of their meetings. So there will be no collective comment on Sumlin or the football program until the next scheduled meeting, Nov. 15.

"Given my responsibility as chairman, my personal opinion is irrelevant," Schwartz added. "I read the internet as well as anyone, and think that there are opinions all over the place. My opinion will be expressed only in the board room."

The Aggies host Nicholls State on Saturday at Kyle Field.

