Florida State's special teams unravel and Deondre Francois struggles before being carted off during Alabama's 24-7 win. (2:45)

Florida State slipped to No. 10 in The Associated Press college football poll after losing to Alabama and losing quarterback Deondre Francois to a season-ending injury.

The Crimson Tide are still No. 1, securing 60 of 61 first-place votes in the first Top 25 of the regular season.

Ohio State remained No. 2 in the media poll and received the other first-place vote. Defending champion Clemson moved up to No. 3 on Tuesday. Penn State is No. 4 and Oklahoma moved up to No. 5, meaning for the second straight week there will be a top-five matchup. The Sooners play at Ohio State on Saturday.

Florida State was No. 3 in the preseason poll before losing 24-7 in its opening-week showdown with Alabama. Late in the game, Francois went down with a knee injury.

The Seminoles will turn to freshman quarterback James Blackman to start. Florida State hosts Louisiana-Monroe this week, but the stiffer tests are coming soon. No. 16 Miami will visit Tallahassee on Sept. 16.

Many AP voters said Florida State would not have dropped as far on their ballots had Francois not been injured.

Southern California slipped two spots to No. 6 after playing a tighter-than-expected game against Western Michigan. Washington is No. 7 and Michigan moved up 11 spots to No. 8 after it beat Florida. The Gators dropped five spots to No. 22

No. 9 Wisconsin and Florida State round out the top 10.

Notre Dame moved into the rankings at No. 24 after beating Temple 49-16 in the opener. Notre Dame was third among the other teams receiving votes in the preseason rankings. No. 23 TCU also makes its season debut in the Top 25.

West Virginia slipped out of the rankings after losing a heartbreaker to Virginia Tech to open the season.

Texas, which started the season No. 23, not only fell out of the rankings after getting beaten at home by Maryland, but the Longhorns did not receive a single vote.