UCF's upcoming home game against Memphis has been rescheduled to Friday night in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.

UCF and the American Athletic Conference announced the decision Tuesday, hours after Irma was upgraded to a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade.

The game, initially scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET in Orlando, Florida, instead will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.

"The best option for ensuring this game is played is to move it to Friday night," UCF athletic director Danny White said in a statement. "With travel considerations, we had to make that decision today. I thank the University of Memphis and the American Athletic Conference for working with us to keep safety our top priority while finding a way to play this game."

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Irma was a "potentially catastrophic" storm with maximum sustained winds of 180 mph as it bore down on the twin-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

The center said there was a growing possibility that the storm's effects could be felt in Florida later this week and over the weekend, though it was still too early to be sure of its track.

