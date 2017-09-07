How Billy Price became the center of attention at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Billy Price is pretty sure he'd enjoy a good, brain-teasing puzzle if he had the time to sit down and do one. It has been a busy summer for the most well-read of Ohio State's self-described "slobs" along the offensive line.

Price abandoned his post at left guard, where he was an All-American, a three-year starter and a bona fide draft prospect, to take over the vacant center position for the first time in his final year of college football. In doing so, he became the closest thing to a governor on the racecar of an enhanced offense that Urban Meyer & Co. are hoping to import from southern Indiana along with new offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson. Predicated on tempo, Ohio State's offense can move only as quickly as its linemen. And the line goes at whatever speed Price is able to get them ready.

"We go as fast as I go," Price said while catching his breath after a morning practice last month. His first major test comes this Saturday, when the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes race to keep pace with Baker Mayfield and No. 7 Oklahoma (ABC & ESPN App, 7:30 p.m ET) in a battle of College Football Playoff hopefuls.

To ready himself for the new offense, Price's summer afternoons were dedicated to emptying his lungs -- and perhaps occasionally some other organs -- in search of leaner muscle and better conditioning. Getting ready for the new position, though, has been a process three years in the making.

"I'm a very analytical kind of guy, so I like that as a challenge," he said of his shift to center. "It's more understanding of our formations, who is blocking who and how many I can leave for that extra person. It's fun for me."

The center in most offenses is responsible, at least in part, for recognizing what the defense in front of him is planning to do and quickly coming up with a plan to stop it. The faster Price can come up with a solution, the faster Ohio State's offense can go. Properly deploying linemen and fullbacks to stop the evolving looks of some of the country's best defensive lines can be a logistical nightmare. For Price and his puzzle-loving mind, it's a dream come true and a continuation of his life away from the football field.

When he wasn't exhausting himself this summer, Price was tucked behind a desk in the Columbus offices of Mast Global making sure that some of the world's most recognizable brands of fancy soap and lingerie were getting where they needed to go.

After graduating with a degree in operations management this past spring, the fifth-year senior interned with the logistical operations team at Mast, an Ohio-based company that organizes and operates supply chains for companies such as Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. He helped track the international shipping routes for those companies and got an inside look at the hundreds of unseen decisions that go into setting up flagship retail locations for huge companies. It was, he says, his idea of a good time.

Price is at the same time a solver of and a solution to problems for Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. The goal for any coach in Studrawa's spot is to find a way to juggle his five biggest, fast, most competent blockers into positions that will allow all five of them to be on the field together.

The ability to play multiple places is a surefire way for an offensive lineman to increase his odds of cracking that top five. But it's not just the borderline starters who are stretching to different spots to find a niche these days. More and more of the country's best linemen are sliding away from their experience and best positions in the name of versatility.

Billy Price knows the offense will go only as fast as he goes, and he takes pride in his ability to read defenses quickly to get the Buckeyes moving. "I'm a very analytical kind of guy, so I like that as a challenge," he said. "It's fun for me." Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

"When you're a good athlete and a good offensive lineman, in college football you should be able to play all five," said Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno, who has been coaching linemen at the college and pro levels for the past two decades.

Among Price's Big Ten brethren, Michigan's Mason Cole has started at both tackle and center during an all-conference career, and Michigan State captain Brian Allen has made starts at both center and guard during his long stint as a starter for the Spartans. Elsewhere around the country, LSU All-SEC guard Will Clapp is making the guard-to-center jump, as is Tennessee's former freshman All-American, Jashon Robertson. USC's Toa Lobendahn has started games at all three offensive line spots during his career with the Trojans.

"It's probably the best thing that happened to me when I was a young guy," Michigan State's Allen said. "They had at me three different positions, so I couldn't just hide in my shell at one. It's just a couple inches over, but it's a completely different game."

Price's mentor of sorts in his transition is former Buckeye Pat Elflein, who made the same move in 2016 and won the Rimington Award for the country's top center by year's end. Elflein is now in line to make his first NFL start at center for the Minnesota Vikings this week, and he said playing multiple spots is becoming a key to making the 53-man roster at the NFL level, too.

"A huge thing for making teams now is being versatile," he said. "I think the footwork is the biggest difference between all the positions. Being able to play right guard and pull that footwork out of your toolbox and use it right away, just being able to use all those tools, is important."

Price and Elflein regularly practiced snapping after practices in past years and worked through the nuanced differences in footwork that come from the limited space in which the center gets to operate. Elflein said Price's move to center has been a long time in the making. The biggest challenge to moving inside, they agreed, was the added responsibility of directing traffic before the snap.

"How do I say this politically correct?" Price said before pausing. "If your mind isn't as fast as your body is, then you're going to struggle. You've got to be able to make sure you are two steps, three steps ahead to make sure you know what the defense is going to do and this is what I need to do."

After a summer of practice seeking solutions on and off the field, it's Price's turn to get Ohio State's offense moving full speed ahead.