Oregon and Oregon State are monitoring hazardous air quality in the area as both schools prepare to host football games Saturday.

Wildfires in the state have brought smoke and ash to the Willamette Valley region, causing Oregon to cancel a cross-country event scheduled for Thursday. Oregon hosts Nebraska on Saturday afternoon, and Oregon State hosts Minnesota later that night. The Eagle Creek wildfire burns in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland, Ore., causing both Oregon and Oregon State to monitor air quality on their campuses as they're scheduled to host games Saturday. Inciweb via AP

The Pac-12 in a statement said it remains in communications with athletic officials and medical staff at both schools, as well as the regional protection agency, to determine if the air quality is good enough to have the events take place as scheduled, or modify the kickoff times or even the date of the games.

"Based upon information provided by air protection agency, athletic departments and expert health and safety advice of university medical professionals, a decision will be made on whether an event may be postponed or rescheduled if it is too dangerous to play," the Pac-12's statement reads. "The universities playing the games make the ultimate decision and that will be made sometime Saturday morning. Depending on the situation, an event may be postponed or rescheduled if it is too dangerous to play."

Oregon moved its practice Tuesday morning to Siuslaw Middle School in Florence, closer to the Pacific Coast. Oregon State held practice on campus in Corvallis, where the air quality isn't quite as bad as it is in Eugene.

The weather forecast calls for possible rain later this week, which could improve the air quality for Saturday's games.