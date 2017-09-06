CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- No. 16 Miami's game at Arkansas State on Saturday has been cancelled over concerns about Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm that forecasters believe will affect Florida this weekend.

Getting to Arkansas for the game would not be the problem for Miami. Getting back to Miami would be the potential issue, and the uncertainty over what will happen with the storm led to the decision to err on the side of caution.

The game will not be made up in 2017.

Some members of the Hurricanes' women's basketball team were evacuating on Wednesday to Georgia, to get out of Irma's expected path. Miami has canceled classes until at least Monday.

In addition, the NFL has announced that Sunday's opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins has been postponed until Week 11 in November.

UCF's home game against Memphis has already been moved to 6:30 p.m. Friday night in anticipation of the dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in more than a decade.

Florida International officials have yet to decide if they will play Saturday's scheduled game against Alcorn State at a neutral site. It will not be played in South Florida.

Hurricane Irma, with sustained winds of 185 mph, made its first landfall in the islands of the northeast Caribbean early Wednesday. It's on a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading for Florida over the weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.