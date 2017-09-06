        <
        >

          Badgers DE Chikwe Obasih out indefinitely with leg injury

          12:51 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
          Wisconsin's defense has lost another key player as defensive end Chikwe Obasih is out indefinitely after suffering a leg injury in practice.

          The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the injury, which was confirmed by ESPN. There is no timetable for when Obasih could return, but the injury likely will not be season-ending. Obasih has started 31 games for Wisconsin, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in each of the past two seasons. He had one assisted tackle in last week's opener against Utah State, a game he did not start.

          Wisconsin already has lost linebackers Jack Cichy, a starter and an All-Big Ten candidate, and reserve Zack Baun to season-ending injuries. The Badgers will lean on seniors Conor Sheehy and Alec James at the end spot, and redshirt freshman Isaiahh Loudermilk will receive more playing time in Obasih's absence.

