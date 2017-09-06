Dabo Swinney pays tribute to Steve Spurrier with his best Head Ball Coach impersonation. Swinney at Spurrier's invitation plans to partake in the College Football Hall of Fame ceremonies in December. Video by Sam Strong (0:49)

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was honored to receive a special invitation this offseason from an old nemesis.

Swinney told ESPN.com this week that Steve Spurrier called to invite Swinney and his wife, Kathleen, to join Spurrier and his wife, Jerri, in December for the College Football Hall of Fame ceremonies in New York City. Spurrier is only the fourth person in history to be inducted as both a coach and a player. He was previously inducted as a player in 1986.

"He said he didn't have many friends, but I made his short list," Swinney joked. "I was honored that he called and look forward to being up there with he and Jerri and celebrating a much deserved honor. Coach Spurrier was certainly one of the best."

Spurrier, the all-time winningest coach at Florida and South Carolina, was renowned during his career for needling opposing rivals and coaches with his patented barbs, and Swinney and Clemson weren't immune. Spurrier's Gamecocks beat Swinney's Tigers for five straight years from 2009-13, the longest drought for Clemson in the history of the series.

"People probably don't realize this, but he'd randomly call me from time to time and encourage me," said Swinney, whose defending national champion Tigers face No. 13 Auburn on Saturday night. "We'd get our butt whipped, and I'd have a voice mail from Steve Spurrier. Even after he'd beat us a couple of times, he would call me and be like [in a spot-on Spurrier impersonation], 'Yeah, I'll tell you, Dabo, I don't [know] why y'all turned that ball over against us. I think you might have a better team. Y'all just turned that ball over.'"

Swinney said he has always enjoyed competing and coaching against Spurrier, going all the way back to when Swinney was playing at Alabama.

"I've watched him for a long time, and when I was coaching at Alabama in '99, we beat him in the Swamp," Swinney said. "I didn't beat him a whole lot, that's for sure."

Officially, Swinney was 2-5 against Spurrier as Clemson's head coach but didn't hesitate to get in a zinger of his own.

"I'm counting that last one," quipped Swinney, referring to the 37-32 win over South Carolina in 2015 after Spurrier had resigned midseason. "Even though he wasn't there, I'm counting it."