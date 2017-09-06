Houston and University of Texas at San Antonio's canceled season opener will not be made up, the schools announced on Wednesday.

Hurricane Harvey means head coach Major Applewhite' Houston Cougars open on the road against Arizona Saturday. AP Photos/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The two programs were set to play on Sept. 2 in San Antonio, but the game was originally postponed as a result of Hurricane Harvey, which brought record rainfall and catastrophic flooding to the Houston area. The schools initially intended to find a new date for the game this season, but those efforts have apparently ended.

The schools will work to reschedule the game for a date in a future year. It's the first of a four-game contract between the two schools, which includes 2022 and 2024 games in Houston and a 2023 game in San Antonio.

The Cougars open the season on Saturday at Arizona (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU) while UTSA will travel to Baylor.