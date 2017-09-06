Houston and University of Texas at San Antonio's canceled season opener will not be made up, the schools announced on Wednesday.
The two programs were set to play on Sept. 2 in San Antonio, but the game was originally postponed as a result of Hurricane Harvey, which brought record rainfall and catastrophic flooding to the Houston area. The schools initially intended to find a new date for the game this season, but those efforts have apparently ended.
The schools will work to reschedule the game for a date in a future year. It's the first of a four-game contract between the two schools, which includes 2022 and 2024 games in Houston and a 2023 game in San Antonio.
The Cougars open the season on Saturday at Arizona (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU) while UTSA will travel to Baylor.