Despite the miles between them, Oklahoma and Ohio State are closer than you'd think

Headed into his second game as Oklahoma's head coach, Lincoln Riley shares how he's preparing to face a 16-year veteran in Urban Meyer and how he's been helping QB Baker Mayfield to face the Buckeyes' J.T. Barrett. (2:41)

On Thursday night, Aug. 31, Woody Hayes was leaning up against a tree outside of Indiana University's Assembly Hall. OK, it wasn't really Woody Hayes. If it had been, you'd have probably already read something about that by now. After all, he died in 1987. But this guy, just a few hours before Ohio State's 2017 kickoff vs. the Hoosiers, was dressed head to toe in Hayes regalia, black cap, glasses, red windbreaker and all. He even had a whistle. "Welcome to the season, young man," he growled at me, even though he looked a few years younger than me. "Tonight is merely the garnish. Next week, we eat steak from Oklahoma. Again."

Ohio State versus Oklahoma. Buckeyes versus Sooners. The Horseshoe versus the Sooner Schooner. The Block O versus ... well, the Block O. This Saturday these two teams will share a football field for only the fourth time. If one were to scribble out a list of the 10 greatest college football programs over the past century and a half, OSU and OU would both be on it with zero debate. But the other eight teams on that list -- USC, Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas, take your pick -- have all figured out ways to face off against one another way more than these two have. Blame regionalism, ironclad conference bowl tie-ins, smaller schedules, whatever.

But at any rate, Saturday still has the feel of a rivalry game. How can that be?

"Well, I believe it starts with that list you're referring to," says Archie Griffin, winner of back-to-back Heisman Trophies for Ohio State in 1974-75. "You get out the record book and there [Ohio State is] on all the top-10 lists, and there [Oklahoma is] right there, too. I don't know how far it is from here to there, but it's always felt pretty close, especially when I was in school."

Well, Archie, I know how far it is. From the stained glass windows of the Ohio Stadium rotunda in Columbus to the trophy-packed Legends Lobby of Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, the distance is 969 miles, adding in a side trip to Bloomington. I know because I drove it last week.

Why? To watch this weekend's headliner teams in person ahead of the big game. But really, it was to figure out how a pair of programs that have basically never played can, as Griffin said, feel so close together. I asked people dressed in crimson and cream and scarlet and gray anywhere I found them. From the breakfast buffet at the Tulsa Fairfield Inn to the "Hoosiers" gym in Knightstown, Indiana.

This is Mervin. He just gave me a tour of the gym from Hoosiers, handed me a ball & said "Go on and shoot for a while." Mervin is the man. pic.twitter.com/Sa6H50WV0O — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) August 31, 2017

Plus, I just really like road trips. And starting bar fights.

"Well, hell, man, I know the answer to that!" Grant Burns said while sitting at the bar at a very empty Varsity Club in Columbus, a 10-minute stroll north of the 'Shoe. This Saturday it will be packed to the point of freaking out the fire marshal. On a Wednesday afternoon 10 days earlier, it was just a sportswriter, a grad student and a bartender. Burns set down his beer and grabbed his phone to do some Googling. "I noticed this before we played last year. They have five Heisman winners and we have seven. They have seven national championships and we have five. It's that close."

Actually, it's closer than the midday sipper even realized. While Ohio State does have seven Heisman Trophies, Oklahoma researchers are quick to remind that OSU has only six winners, Griffin having won it twice. Technicality? Sure. But that's how it works in the world of college football media guide fuzzy math, where stats are pushed through prisms to make the home team look as dynamic as possible. Those numbers become particularly fuzzy when one is squinting in an effort to close the gap between themselves and the other superpowers who co-occupy the most historic lists.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Ohio State ranks fourth in all-time winning percentage at .724. Oklahoma sits fifth, a scant three points back. The teams rank 1-2 in time spent atop the AP top 25 poll, OSU's 105 weeks to Oklahoma's 101, and stand first and third in time spent in the top five, Oklahoma's 396 to OSU's 358 (Alabama sits in between at 366).

"It really is remarkable that after a century-plus of games, two teams can be so close together on so many pages of the NCAA record book," says Mike Brooks, an Oklahoma football historian. Brooks is a mainstay on the back row of the Memorial Stadium press box. In his younger days, he was just an obsessed Sooners fan who compiled his own three-ring binders full of Oklahoma statistics. He remembers the first time OU traveled to OSU. It was 1977 and he was 24. After the Sooners' victory, he walked out of his house and people were literally dancing in the streets of Oklahoma City. "There's booms in the air. It was fireworks -- in the middle of the day. Or maybe it was shotguns. Who knows? People were excited."

One day the school brought Brooks in to take a look at his binders and ended up putting him to work, using his stats to update their own woeful record-keeping. That was especially important when it came to correcting those oh-so-critical all-time rankings. "When you've only played three times before and those games are spread out over 30 years, you can't really point to the win-loss record much, can you? So I think schools try to find an edge wherever they can. You find some statistics you can brag about."

You want more? There's plenty. Oklahoma has appeared in 50 bowl games to Ohio State's 47. Ohio State has produced 83 consensus All-Americans to Oklahoma's 77. They share the top spot in BCS bowl appearances with nine apiece. Oklahoma boasts 26 members of the College Football Hall of Fame versus Ohio State's 32. They both claim Gomer Jones, who was an All-American center for Ohio State in the mid-1930s before becoming the backbone assistant coach on Bud Wilkinson's Oklahoma staffs that won national titles in 1950, '55 and '56. He later succeeded Wilkinson to become OU athletic director.

Casey, Illinois, is home to several "world's largest" constructions and was one stop on Ryan McGee's road trip from Columbus, Ohio, to Norman, Oklahoma. Ryan McGee/ESPN.com

"But I gotta tell you, your national championship statistic is total horse hockey." The point was being made emphatically by a man named Bill Ribowsky. The retired mechanic was sporting a Buckeyes sweatshirt as he lapped up ice cream on a street corner in Casey, Illinois, which houses the world's largest rocking chair, which was across the street from the world's largest wind chimes. We'd both been at the Indiana game the night before. As we talked, we strolled down the street to see the world's largest mailbox and the world's largest pair of wooden shoes. (Hey, it was time for lunch, of course I stopped there.) Ribowsky claimed to be the world's largest Ohio State fan. "We don't have five national championships. We have eight. See?"

He handed his wife his ice cream cone and tugged on the tail of his sweatshirt so that I could read the dates screen-printed across the bottom, "NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 1942, 1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970, 2002, 2014." It was indeed eight.

"And I'll tell you something else, young man," Ribowsky added, suddenly sounding a lot like fake Woody Hayes. "We got screwed out of a couple more in the 1970s. And you know who benefited from that?"

I cocked my head. "Oklahoma?"

"Okla-freaking-homa. Rose, give me back my ice cream now."

In 1973, both schools finished the season 10-0-1, Ohio State suffering a tie in the regular-season finale to Michigan and Oklahoma's tie coming at top-ranked USC in Week 2. The Sooners were on probation and banned from the postseason. The Buckeyes rolled over the Trojans in the Rose Bowl, but Notre Dame won the national title by defeating Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. Both Notre Dame and Alabama claim national titles from that year, but both Oklahoma and Ohio State were also voted the champions by four much lesser polls, sharing the Sagarin Rankings title.

In 1974, the Buckeyes and Griffin finished the regular season 10-1 after an upset loss to Michigan State, but still had a chance at the championship should they once again knock off USC in Pasadena. They lost 14-13 via a stunning two-point conversion attempt from the Trojans. When Alabama also lost by one point to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, the AP national championship went to ... Oklahoma, which was sitting at home for one more January on probation. USC earned the other major national title polls, and Ohio State received kudos from the Matthews Grid Ratings, whatever that was.

Finally, in 1975, Griffin again won the Heisman and his team again went to the Rose Bowl with a shot at the title. The Buckeyes were undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the nation but lost to 13th-ranked UCLA 23-10. Oklahoma, now out of NCAA jail and in the Orange Bowl, knocked off Michigan. Both teams finished 11-1, but it was the Sooners who won every major final poll. The Buckeyes dropped to No. 3 in the AP poll and had to settle for an alphabet soup of meaningless minor championship accolades.

That was the atmosphere and ire that filled the Horseshoe two years later, when the schools finally played that first game in '77.

"It's one of the biggest buildups to a game that's ever been played in Columbus, every bit as big as any Michigan game," says Jack Park, the historian of record for Ohio State football. The shootout (by '77 standards) between the third-ranked Sooners and the fourth-ranked Buckeyes ended in a 29-28 Oklahoma victory, won via a last-second field goal that's now remembered simply as "The Kick."

Editor's Picks Uwe von Schamann and the kick that beat Ohio State In the third week of the 1977 season, Ohio State and Oklahoma met in Columbus. The game is remembered for The Kick. More than that, it was Uwe, a dream and a quest to steal Woody Hayes' hat.

Everything you need to know about Oklahoma-Ohio State Here's your ultimate guide to the Sooners-Buckeyes showdown: key newcomers, matchups and a battle of Heisman contenders in Baker Mayfield and J.T. Barrett. 1 Related

"That game was so mentally and physically taxing that, when it was over, players were lying all over the Ohio Stadium turf," Park said. "It was an effort befitting two of the greatest programs of all time. They'd never played in 80 years of football. It was like they'd both put forth that whole 80 years right there that night."

Six years later, they played the second half of the two-game series. Ohio State upset second-ranked Oklahoma 24-14, but Park says the players suffered so mightily from the Sept. 17 heat that it played a role in their loss at Iowa the following weekend.

"My father still talks about that 1977 game and he's 94 years old," Joan Triplett explained to me in the parking lot of the Route 66 State Park Visitors Center. It's located in Eureka, Missouri, about 30 miles outside of St. Louis, where Interstate 44 leaves the shadow of the Gateway Arch and starts to make its southward dash through the Ozarks and, ultimately, into Oklahoma. This is where I stopped seeing Ohio State Block O's on the vehicles and started seeing the Oklahoma version. Triplett and her family were flying OU flags from the windows of their Dodge Caravan, following the same path with me to see their Sooners play UTEP the following day. And like me, they'd stopped in for some Route 66 memorabilia. She swore that decades ago her father had stopped their family here for the night, when this visitor's center was still a hotel, en route to see the Sooners play. I told her about my drive. She was intrigued. "How long did it take you to get from Columbus to St. Louis? We're seriously thinking about saying, 'What the heck?' and going to that game next week."

I kept pace with the Tripletts down the shadow of Route 66 all the way to Tulsa, where on Friday night I bedded down and waved goodbye as they rolled on toward Norman. In Tulsa, I had dinner at Billy Sims Barbecue. It was delicious. I asked if the boss was around, but the 1978 Heisman Trophy winner was already headed out for the game. So while I ate, I dug out my laptop and found a chat I'd had with him one year ago, leading into the teams' third matchup. The Buckeyes won at Norman again, meaning that in all three games, the road team has emerged victorious.

On Saturday, Sims will return to the Horseshoe hoping that his school can keep that trend rolling. "I got hurt in that '77 game when we had a 20-0 lead. A bunch of guys got hurt that day, on both sides," Sims told me last summer. "That year we played Texas, Nebraska, Arkansas, some big nasty teams. But we never worked harder than we did against Ohio State. Midwest versus the Southwest, man. That was a prove-it game. Ask Coach Switzer."

The next morning I arrived in Norman, watched Mile 969 click on the odometer and set out to do just that. The tailgaters were out in full force, chilling, grilling and listening to Texas lose to Maryland as they lounged around giant bronze statues of Sims and the other four Heisman-winning Sooners, as well as OU's three most legendary coaches: Switzer, Wilkinson and Bennie Owen.

Bennie, Bud & Barry stand watch in Norman. How long before Bob is bronzed? Ryan McGee, ESPN Senior Writer

On Saturday afternoon, Bud Wilkinson was leaning up against a tree outside Oklahoma's Memorial Stadium. OK, it wasn't really Bud Wilkinson. After all, he died in 1994. But this guy, just a few hours before Ohio State's 2017 kickoff vs. the UTEP, was hard-skinned, crew cut-trimmed and wearing an old school "University of Oklahoma" T-shirt that looked just like the one on the statue nearby. So, I had to ask.

"Are you supposed to be Bud Wilkinson?"

He stared at me, silently. Like the statue.

"Hey, Bud, are you still mad that Ohio State was voted national champs in 1957 even though they were 9-1, but you were 10-1?"

He didn't answer. He just looked at me weirdly, even when I pointed to the plaque that listed his, er, Wilkinson's national titles.

"Hey, Bud, do you think Gomer Jones secretly pulled for his alma mater, Ohio State, behind your back?"

Again, no answer. He clearly had no idea who I was talking about.

"Hey, Bud, did you know that Woody Hayes is still alive. I saw him in Bloomington on Thursday night and, I gotta be honest, he was a much better conversationalist than you are."

Finally, he reacted. "Tell him we're gonna beat his butt next week."

A few days later, after I had returned home from my OSU-to-OU football pilgrimage, the phone rang. It was Barry Switzer. Not some guy dressed like Barry Switzer. Actual Barry Switzer. He was fired up.

"I think we had the same feeling in '77 and '83 that they had last year in Norman and that they will have Saturday in Ohio," the 79-year-old barked. "We've always heard so much about how good they've always been and they've heard so much about how good we've always been. Forget the history books and the stats and all that stuff you're talking about. Back then and right now, it's both like, 'OK, it's here now. A real football game. Let's settle this once and for all.' "

Sounds like a rivalry to me.