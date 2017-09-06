Arizona State senior safety Marcus Ball announced he will retire from football to live a better quality of life.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Ball said he has been dealing with uncontrollable epileptic seizures for three years.

"My health and family are first in my life," Ball wrote.

Ball was used in a variety of roles during the three seasons he played for the Sun Devils and finished second on the team with 64 tackles in 2016. He was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week following ASU's 23-20 win over UCLA last season when he had an interception and made a career-high 10 tackles.

Heading into ASU's season opener against New Mexico State last week, Ball was listed as the backup at both safety positions on the team's official depth chart, but did not play.