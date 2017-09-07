Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is tired of hearing first-year coaches complain about the players they inherit, saying it drives him "insane."

"It's like a new generation of excuse," Meyer told CBSsports.com. "[Texas coach Tom Herman] said, 'I can't rub pixie dust on this thing.' He got a dose of reality. Maryland just scored 51 points on you."

Meyer was referring to comments made by Texas coach Tom Herman -- a former assistant of Meyer's with the Buckeyes -- after the Longhorns' 51-41 home loss to Maryland on Saturday.

Said Herman after the loss in his Longhorns debut: "If we all thought that we were going to come in here and, in nine months, sprinkle some fairy dust on this team and think that we've arrived, then we're wrong."

Meyer also said Will Muschamp, who succeeded him at Florida, blamed Meyer and his staff for the Gators' struggles.

Meyer has won at least eight games in the first season of all four of his head-coaching stops: Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He took over at Ohio State following a 6-7 season -- the Buckeyes' most losses since 1897 -- but went 12-0 in 2012 even though the team was banned from postseason play.

"Everybody wanted me to say Jim Tressel left the cupboard bare," Meyer told CBSsports.com. "If I heard any assistant coach [say that], they'd be gone. You're done. Those are your players. I hear TV guys [say], 'Wait until they get their own players in there.' They're our players. What do you mean 'their players?' The minute you sign a contract, they're your players. You didn't choose me, I chose you. You're mine, absolutely."

Muschamp avoided direct criticism of Meyer after taking over at Florida, which had myriad off-field problems. Meyer labeled the program "broken" after the regular-season finale in 2010, a comment that Muschamp later referenced.

Meyer on Wednesday told reporters in Columbus that he always advises his assistants who move on to new jobs to be complimentary about their new situations.

"Never talk as if those players aren't your players," he said.