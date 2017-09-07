Florida announced Thursday that it has cancelled Saturday's home game against Northern Colorado as Hurricane Irma continues on a path that will bring the Category 5 storm over the state on Sunday.

The game between the No. 22 Gators and the Bears will not be rescheduled as the teams do not share a common open date.

"We have been in constant communication this week with University and government officials," said Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin. "As the Hurricane's track has approached the state of Florida, it's become obvious that playing a football game is not the right thing to do. The focus of our state and region needs to be on evacuations and relief efforts. There is a tremendous amount of stress currently on the roads of this state, and the availability of gas, water and other supplies are at critical levels. Playing a college football game Saturday would only add to that stress.

"Gainesville is also close to some of Florida's heaviest traffic points this week, specifically Interstate 75, which is a key statewide evacuation route."

Gators coach Jim McElwain said it was important to focus on what's important in life when looking at the potential impact the storm could have on the state.

"In this case, we're doing everything we can to help facilitate with what may occur. We've got a lot of kids whose families are in the state of Florida and down south," McElwain said. "Our thoughts are with their families, first responders and any individual that may be impacted."

Florida said a typical home game requires more than 3,300 working personnel and 17 government agencies, in addition to outside vendors who bus employees from Jacksonville and Orlando to Gainesville.