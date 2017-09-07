Ohio State will see Michigan's Jordan deal and raise it with LeBron James cleats.

The Buckeyes announced the football team will wear the LeBron Soldier XI cleat against Oklahoma on Saturday.

A cleat fit for a King 👑



Introducing the LeBron Soldier XI cleat. @Nike x @KingJames



On field Sat. 7:30P ET ABC #GoBucks #BeatOklahoma pic.twitter.com/OjsfjEwY5G — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 7, 2017

The cleat features a block letter "O" on the tongue and the word Buckeyes written across a strap on the front of the boot.

James is a supporter of the Ohio State football team and has been seen on the sidelines of their football games and sporting Ohio State gear. The Buckeyes have also worn James' brand of clothing, but not this style of cleat.

The announcement came Thursday, days before the Buckeyes' top-five matchup with the Sooners, in which Ohio State will host quite a few top recruiting targets.