Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin received racist hate mail at his home this week, his wife said on Twitter.

Charlene Sumlin tweeted a picture of the letter Thursday afternoon. It reads: "You suck as a coach! You're a n----- and can't win! Please get lost! Or else."

She wrote in the tweet: "People of 2017: please tell me how any part of this is ok. And to the sender: did it occur to you that a child may open it? #orelseWHAT?"

The letter contained a return address that corresponds to Houston Country Club in Houston.

Kevin Sumlin has faced heavy criticism since Texas A&M's season-opening loss Sunday at UCLA, in which the Aggies blew a 34-point, third-quarter lead. Texas A&M regent Tony Buzbee called for Sumlin's immediate dismissal in a Facebook post he published shortly after the game.

On Tuesday, Sumlin acknowledged the frustration both within and outside the program, but added, "I'm not in the business of really paying attention to anything outside this program, or comments good or bad. My focus is on what we can do to be better. I don't really have time to get involved in things that are said about the program or about me."

Sumlin is one of seven African-American head coaches in a Power 5 conference.

Police in College Station, Texas, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from ESPN.