As Miami coaches and players brace for Hurricane Irma to strike this weekend, they are prepared to be away from the football field for an extended period.

Miami on Wednesday canceled its game Saturday at Arkansas State, and coach Mark Richt dismissed all of the players, most of whom are from Florida and especially the Miami area. Several coaches went home to begin preparing for the hurricane's impact, and some began to evacuate the area.

Players not from the state had the option to evacuate to Orlando and stay in a hotel, with transportation and accommodation provided by the school, sources told ESPN.com. Miami-Dade County on Thursday ordered mandatory evacuations for part of Coral Gables, where the university is located.

The coaches remain in regular communication with each other and the players, but there's no timetable for a return to campus.

Richt tweeted Thursday that the team hadn't practiced since Tuesday and would not return until after the storm had passed. He also defended the decision to cancel the Arkansas State game.

To set the record straight we have not practiced since Tuesday and we won't til everyone gets back in town after this CATEGORY 5 hurricane! — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) September 8, 2017

Very sad to read some of the comments of some football fans and some members of the media believing we had some other motive! U Family!! — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) September 8, 2017

"I had a feeling early in the week that the Arkansas State game was not really the game that would be the biggest game affected by this," a Miami assistant told ESPN.com. "Because it's not really what happens [with the storm]. It's the aftermath that's the issue."

Miami is scheduled to visit rival Florida State on Sept. 16 before returning home to face Toledo on Sept. 23. Florida State is still scheduled to host Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, while Florida on Thursday canceled its home contest with Northern Colorado.

An ACC spokeswoman said the league continues to monitor the situation.

One Miami source said the football team could face a similar situation to Tulane in 2005, when Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans in late August. Tulane played all of its games away from home that season and moved its operations to Jackson State, SMU and eventually Louisiana Tech. Miami has so far not announced any plans to move its athletic teams from campus.

Players like defensive end Demetrius Jackson praised the school's decision to allow all athletes to return to their families. Although players have been told to remain in touch with their coaches, a Miami assistant acknowledged there could be a stretch where communication is down.

"The players I talked to, they felt very strongly that they wanted to be with their family," an assistant said. "The idea of being away and playing a football game with this thing bearing down was a distraction that they didn't want to deal with. You have players who have small children and moms, and they don't know where everybody is, that's a bad look.

"It sounds dramatic but it's not. It's life. Lives are in the balance."