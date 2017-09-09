Football fashion: LeBron vs. Jordan on the football field

LeBron vs. Jordan is one of the never-ending debates in sports. College football adds another layer to the discussion.

The shoe game in Columbus and Chapel Hill will be on point thanks to King James and His Airness, the GOAT.

Ohio State, LeBron's favorite team, revealed this week that it will wear LeBron Soldier XI cleats for its primetime showdown with Oklahoma (ABC and ESPN App, 7:30 p.m. ET).

A cleat fit for a King 👑



Introducing the LeBron Soldier XI cleat. @Nike x @KingJames



On field Sat. 7:30P ET ABC #GoBucks #BeatOklahoma pic.twitter.com/OjsfjEwY5G — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 7, 2017

Michael Jordan's Jumpman took over sponsorship of his alma mater for this season. The Tar Heels will have another new shoe for this week's game against Louisville (ESPN and ESPN App, noon ET).

Not to be overlooked in this weekend's shoe show, Notre Dame will have some flash with gold shoes for its game against Georgia.

Twice as nice in Oregon

Courtesy of Nike

This weekend, against Nebraska, Oregon will wear it's "Stomp Out Cancer" uniforms. The all-white uniform was designed by a trio of cancer survivors from OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

The uniform features slogans like "Overcome" and "Win The Fight" as well as Puddles the mascot literally stomping on cancer.

For more on the design, and more important, the creative and joyful designers, read Edward Aschoff's story.

In Corvallis, Oregon, the Oregon State Beavers will wear new "11 Strong" uniforms. The design is meant to highlight the power of a team united. The slate-gray look features an "11 Strong" logo on the front of the jerseys and no names on the jerseys. The nameplate is replaced with "OREGON ST" on the back.

Debuting Sept. 9 under the lights of Reser Stadium.



See it live: https://t.co/6nopz5nBXk #11Strong pic.twitter.com/C7hYID4lKt — Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) August 4, 2017

The icy whites

Not to be confused with anything currently armed with an undead dragon and marching on Winterfell, these are the white helmets being worn at Virginia Tech, UAB, UTEP and TCU.

Virginia Tech will be wearing the "Hokie Stone" jerseys meant to honor the limestone quarry on campus that was mined to build many of the campus buildings in Blacksburg. The helmet also features the Hokie Stones.

In other helmet designs, Arizona State will wear "Sunburst" throwback helmets to honor legendary coach Frank Kush, who coached the Sun Devils from 1958 to '79 and died this summer.

In honor of Coach Kush, @FootballASU's helmets on Saturday will have the Sunburst logo on them. #ForksUp #SDSUvsASU pic.twitter.com/NpUPQ636lo — Sun Devil Athletics (@TheSunDevils) September 7, 2017

Under-the-radar look of the week

North Texas, #NewDenton, indeed. The Mean Green travel to Dallas to play SMU. They'll take on the Mustangs with a little extra neon to the green in the Mean Green.