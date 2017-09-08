Week 2 Power Rankings: Sooners win battle for No. 2

The Power Rankings prioritize in-season substance over preseason hype. Week 2 provided the stage for validation and, in some cases, redemption.

Alabama, already owning a signature win over Florida State, momentarily exited the spotlight, easily handled Fresno State and retained the top spot. But Week 2 was always going to be about No. 2. Ohio State hoped to stay there by defending its turf against Oklahoma. Clemson could rise by acing its first major test as the defending champion. USC, meanwhile, aimed to outclass its recent nemesis, Stanford.

None of those teams sits at No. 2 today. The Oklahoma Sooners do. Baker Mayfield and his crew dominated Ohio State at the Horseshoe, avenging last year's embarrassment and, in the process, boosting themselves and the Big 12 in the playoff race.

Georgia, Louisville, TCU and South Carolina also are among this week's movers. To the rundown ...