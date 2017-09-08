        <
          Saturday Best: The tailgate before the tailgate

          Die-hard Ohio State fan Buck I Guy gives ESPN a peek at his Buck I Guy Mobile ahead of College GameDay. (0:44)

          Sep 8, 2017
          • ESPN.com

          Pitt-Penn State, Utah-BYU, Auburn-Clemson, Oklahoma-Ohio State -- OK, Week 2, you're gonna be all right. Here's how fans are getting in the zone.

          Pep it up

          Thousands of Aggies gathered at Kyle Field for the first Midnight Yell of the 2017 Aggie Football season. The crowd practiced the Yell "Aggies" to prepare for their game against Nicholls State.

          Jana Landers, ESPNU Campus Connection

          Most valuable possession

          The most valuable thing in uber--Ohio State--fan Brian Fogle's Buckeye shrine is this jacket signed by Woody Hayes, Archie Griffin, Jim Tressel and others

          Jeannine Edwards, ESPN Reporter

          Fire footwear

          Here is an inside look at the specially made LeBron Soldier XI cleats Ohio State will wear against Oklahoma tonight.

          Rachel Marcus, ESPN Editor

          Origin story

          College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fallica explain the origins of Lee Corso's headgear tradition, and how it all started at Ohio State in 1996.

          Rachel Marcus, ESPN Editor

          Get up! College GameDay is on NOW!

