Saturday Best: The tailgate before the tailgate

Die-hard Ohio State fan Buck I Guy gives ESPN a peek at his Buck I Guy Mobile ahead of College GameDay. (0:44)

Pitt-Penn State, Utah-BYU, Auburn-Clemson, Oklahoma-Ohio State -- OK, Week 2, you're gonna be all right. Here's how fans are getting in the zone.

Pep it up

Thousands of Aggies gathered at Kyle Field for the first Midnight Yell of the 2017 Aggie Football season. The crowd practiced the Yell "Aggies" to prepare for their game against Nicholls State. Jana Landers, ESPNU Campus Connection 0:28 Texas A&M students take part in season's first Midnight Yell

🔥🔥 👀 This @UArkansas Pep Rally is lit!! Yes, we do have the best feature twirler in the nation @UofAtwirler! pic.twitter.com/MDX6BbRcJK — Elvis Moya (@ElvisMoyaUA) September 9, 2017

Most valuable possession

The most valuable thing in uber--Ohio State--fan Brian Fogle's Buckeye shrine is this jacket signed by Woody Hayes, Archie Griffin, Jim Tressel and others Jeannine Edwards, ESPN Reporter

Fire footwear

Here is an inside look at the specially made LeBron Soldier XI cleats Ohio State will wear against Oklahoma tonight. Rachel Marcus, ESPN Editor 0:29 Here is an inside look at the specially made LeBron Soldier XI

Origin story

College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fallica explain the origins of Lee Corso's headgear tradition, and how it all started at Ohio State in 1996. Rachel Marcus, ESPN Editor 0:44 College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fallica explain the origins of Lee

