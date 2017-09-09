The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed defensive end Stephon Tuitt to an extension as part of a new six-year deal, it was announced Saturday.

Sources told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter that the extension, which runs through the 2022 season, is worth $61 million.

The team worked all week to lock up a key piece to their defensive front seven. Tuitt, a second-round pick in 2014, has 108 tackles and 11.5 sacks in three seasons.

The Steelers -- who don't negotiate during the season -- are the only NFL team with two 3-4 defensive ends playing on contracts in excess of $50 million. Cameron Heyward signed a six-year, $59 million extension prior to the 2015 season.

Tuitt, who was scheduled to be a free agent in 2018, is a versatile end who plays inside or out, base or nickel, teaming with Heyward as interchangeable parts.

The Steelers open the season against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.