Texas is starting freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger against San Jose State on Saturday after Shane Buechele was ruled out with a shoulder injury, the team announced.

Buechele, who is 5-8 in his career as a starter, did not throw in practice this week after suffering a bruised shoulder in last week's 51-41 loss to Maryland.

Wide receiver Jerrod Heard will serve as the backup to Ehlinger against the Spartans. Heard is a former quarterback who started much of the 2015 season when Texas finished 5-7.

Buechele, who threw for 375 yards and two touchdowns last week, set a Texas freshman record last season with nearly 3,000 yards passing and 21 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.