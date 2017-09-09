        <
          Texas QB Shane Buechele sits out with shoulder injury

          2:22 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Texas is starting freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger against San Jose State on Saturday after Shane Buechele was ruled out with a shoulder injury, the team announced.

          Buechele, who is 5-8 in his career as a starter, did not throw in practice this week after suffering a bruised shoulder in last week's 51-41 loss to Maryland.

          Wide receiver Jerrod Heard will serve as the backup to Ehlinger against the Spartans. Heard is a former quarterback who started much of the 2015 season when Texas finished 5-7.

          Buechele, who threw for 375 yards and two touchdowns last week, set a Texas freshman record last season with nearly 3,000 yards passing and 21 touchdowns.

