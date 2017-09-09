CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The sequel to Lamar Jackson's Heisman campaign might be even better than the original.

The defending Heisman winner turned in another record-breaking performance in Louisville's 47-35 win over North Carolina on Saturday, throwing for 393 yards and rushing for 132 more, becoming just the second quarterback in FBS history -- and first from a Power 5 team -- to throw for 300 and run for 100 in back-to-back games. Rice quarterback Chase Clement did so in 2007, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

It was Jackson's third career game hitting those marks.

Louisville QB Lamar Jackson is the third player in the last 10 seasons to record 500 yards of offense, six touchdowns and no turnovers on the road, according to ESPN Stats & Information. AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Jackson burst onto the national stage last season with several huge September performances, including posting 1,015 total yards of offense in his first two games against Charlotte and Syracuse. In his first two this year, against Purdue and UNC, he's got 1,010 yards.

An 11-yard touchdown run by Jackson with 3:06 to play finally put the game away for the Cardinals, who struggled to stop the Tar Heels nearly as much as UNC struggled to defend Jackson. It was the sixth touchdown of the day for the Louisville QB, and his combined total of 525 yards proved the most a North Carolina team had ever allowed to an opposing player and the eighth-most by a player in ACC history.

Saturday marked Jackson's fourth career game with six touchdowns or more, his seventh 300-yard passing game and his 15th 100-yard rushing day.