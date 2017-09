Baker Mayfield throws for 386 yards and three touchdowns as No. 5 Oklahoma beats No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on the road. (2:02)

After a Saturday full of games between playoff contenders, it's time to take a look at how four of our experts see the playoff field shaking out if the season ended today. (Thankfully, it does not.)

Oklahoma's takedown of Ohio State shook everything up, catapulting the Sooners into everyone's top four. But beyond that, there was some disagreement.

One thing everyone could agree on? Alabama remains the clear No. 1.